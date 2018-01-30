PJSC PHOSAGRO - PhosAgro Board of Directors Candidates Announced

For Immediate Release 30 January 2018

Former UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova Nominated for PhosAgro Board of Directors

Moscow - PhosAgro ("PhosAgro" or "the Company") (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that Irina Bokova**, the former Director-General of UNESCO, has been nominated to its Board of Directors

Today the Company's Board of Directors approved the list of candidates for the Board of Directors that will be voted on by an Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') of shareholders on 26 February 2018. This list includes:

Name of candidate 1. Andrey A. Guryev 2. Andrey G. Guryev* 3. Sven Ombudstvedt* 4. James Rogers* 5. Ivan Rodionov* 6. Marcus Rhodes* 7. Mikhail Rybnikov 8. Alexander Sharabaika 9. Natalia Pashkevich* 10. Andrey Sharonov* 11 Irina Bokova* 12. Yuriy Krugovykh 13. Roman Osipov

* non-executive director

PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev said: "We hope that following the EGM, the number of independent directors in PhosAgro's Board of Directors will increase, in line with best practice in corporate governance.'

The EGM will also vote on a dividend payment of RUB 2.72 billion, which represents RUB 21 per ordinary share (RUB 7 per global depositary receipt). The Board of Directors recommended this dividend payment at its meeting on 21 November 2017. The record date for participation in the EGM was 4 January 2018.

At its meeting today the Board of Directors also approved a number of interested party transactions.

Notes to Editors

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P 2 O 5 content of not less than 39% (according to IFA, Fertecon and CRU).

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe, the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock (with a P 2 O 5 content of not less than 37%) worldwide and the third largest MAP/DAP producer in the world (excluding China), according to IFA. PhosAgro is also one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia. PhosAgro is Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate.

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, over 35 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts ("GDRs') for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.

** Irina Bokova was the Director-General of UNESCO for two four-year terms (2009 - 2017). She was the first woman and the first Eastern European leader of the Organisation. Her long and successful career has included positions such as Bulgaria's first Secretary of State for European Integration, Foreign Minister of Bulgaria, twice an MP, Ambassador of Bulgaria to France and Monaco, and the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Belarus to UNESCO. Irina Bokova also contributed to the development of the new Constitution of Bulgaria in 1991. She received a diploma from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, continued her education at the University of Maryland (USA) and completed courses in management at the John F. Kennedy School of Public Administration at Harvard University.