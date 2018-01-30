Clinical Trial Supply And Logistics Market For Pharma 2018-2028

LONDON, January 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Clinical Trial Manufacturing, Clinical Trial Logistics and Distributions, Clinical Trial Supply Chain Management, Clinical Trial Packaging, Clinical Trial Cold Chain Logistics

Report Details

The Global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market is estimated at $15.77bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017-2022. In 2017, this market was dominated by the Clinical Trial Manufacturing submarket which held 66.30% of the overall market.

Report Scope

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2018 to 2028 for theglobal clinical trial supply and logistics market1. This report also discusses theDrivers and Restraintsof the global clinical trial supply and logistics market.

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2018 to 2028 for theleading submarketsof the global clinical trial supply and logistics market:

- Manufacturing- also with sub forecasting forpackagingand for other production

- Logistics and distribution- also with sub forecasts forcold chain logisticsand for other services

- Supply chain management

This report discusses theDrivers and Restraintsof each submarket.

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2018 to 2028 for theleading national markets:

- United States

- Japan

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

- Brazil

- Russia

- China

- India

- Rest of the World

• This report profiles theleading companiesoffering clinical trial supply and logistics services to the pharmaceutical industry:

- World Courier

- DHL

- Marken

- FedEx

- Movianto

- Catalent

- Patheon

- Almac Group

- Parexel International

- Fisher Clinical Services

- Packaging Coordinators Inc.

• This report providesqualitative analysisof the clinical trial supply and logistics market. This report discusses theStrengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threatsof the clinical trial supply and logistics market.Social, Technological, Economic and Politicalfactors that influence this market are also discussed.

• This report discussestrendsin theclinical trial supply and logistics market, clinical trial manufacturing market, comparator sourcing, clinical trial packaging, clinical trial supply chain management.

• This report discusses theregulatory outlookof the clinical trial supply and logistics industry,outlook for cold chain logisticsin the clinical trial sector, as well as regulatory aspects of cold chain distribution for clinical trial materials

• This report also provides a full transcript of aninterviewconducted by Visiongain with Marken.

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the global clinical trial supply and logistics market. You find data, trends and predictions.

List of Companies Mentioned in the Report

AbbVie Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Accucaps Industries Limited

ACM Global Central Lab

Agere Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Allergan

Almac

AmerisourceBergen

Amgen

AndersonBrecon

Aptuit

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Bellwyck Packaging Solutions

BioClinica

Biotec Services International (Biotec)

Blackstone Group

Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

Bristol-Myers Squibb

British Telecom (BT)

CAEN RFID

Cardinal Systems

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Celesio

Cenduit

Clínicos (CAIBER)

ClinIntel

ClinStar

COREX

Cortec

Cryoport

CSM

Custom Pharmaceuticals

DHL

Eli Lilly

EMD SERONO

EPS

ESMS

e-Trial Co.

Eurodifarm

Federal Express (FedEx)

Fisher Clinical Services

Frazier Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Greenbox

GSK

IBM

ICON

IMP Logistics

Intelleflex

Intelsius

Johnson & Johnson

Komtur Pharmaceuticals

LabCorp

LCAG USA

LifeConEx

Lonza

Marken

Mawdsleys

Medgenics

Merck & Co.

Micron Technologies

Millmount Healthcare

Mitsubishi Logistics

Mitsui & Co.

Movianto

Multipharma

NextPharma

Novo Nordisk

Novotech

N-SIDE

Nuvilex

Octapharma

Owens & Minor

Packaging Coordinators Inc. (PCI)

Parexel

Patheon N.V.

PCI Pharma Services

Perceptive Informatics

Pfizer

Pharmatek

Pieffe Group

PRA International

Quintiles

Recipharm

Redwood BioScience

Roche

Sanofi

SF Express

ShangPharma

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TNT Express

TransCelerate BioPharma

Tufts Center

UCB

United Parcel Service (UPS)

Vsoft Infoware

World Courier

Worldwide Clinical Trials

Y Prime

