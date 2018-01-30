LeoVegas AB: LeoVegas approved for listing on Nasdaq Stockholm

LeoVegas AB's (publ) ("LeoVegas") has today been formally approved for listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm regulated market by Nasdaq Stockholm's listing committee. The approval is conditional upon fulfilment of customary conditions. The last day of trading on First North Premier is expected to be 2 February 2018, and the first day for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm is planned to be commenced on 5 February 2018.

LeoVegas expects the conditions to be fulfilled by the first day for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm. The listing prospectus that has been prepared for the listing change was approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority yesterday on 29 January 2018 and published on www.leovegasgroup.com (http://www.leovegasgroup.com).

LeoVegas' shares will be traded under the same ticker (LEO) and ISIN code (SE0008091904). LeoVegas shareholders do not need to take any action in connection with the change in listing.

Comment by Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO:

"This change in listing can be credited to a strong team effort by everyone at LeoVegas, and I want to take this opportunity to express extra praise to my team for the hard work they have done to bring this across the finish line. The change in listing strengthens the Group and gives us an even better quality seal in our communication and cooperation with authorities, licensors and partners. For institutional investors - both in Sweden but even more so abroad - we will become more accessible and attractive as a company. Today is a big day for LeoVegas and yet another step in our ongoing journey of growth."

Nasdaq Stockholm

The Board of Directors and Group Management are of the opinion that a listing change is a positive and important step in LeoVegas' development and will further increase awareness about LeoVegas and strengthen the Company's brands. In addition, it will position LeoVegas for a development with more regulated gaming markets and create new opportunities for continued strong growth. Further, the Nasdaq Stockholm regulated market will give LeoVegas more and broader access to the Swedish and international capital markets. All in all, the change in listing will contribute to LeoVegas' organic growth strategy as well as to growth through possible acquisitions.

Adviser

Baker McKenzie is acting as legal adviser to LeoVegas in connection with the change in listing to Nasdaq Stockholm.

For further information, please contact:

Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO and co-founder: +46 70-880 55 22, gustaf.hagman@leovegas.com (mailto:gustaf.hagman@leovegas.com)

Philip Doftvik, Head of Investor Relations: +46 73-512 07 20, philip.doftvik@leovegas.com (mailto:philip.doftvik@leovegas.com)

Visitors address: Luntmakargatan 18, Stockholm

Corporate identity number: 556830-4033

About the LeoVegas mobile gaming group

LeoVegas' passion is "Leading the way into the mobile future". LeoVegas is Sweden's premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming. In 2017 the company passed the threshold for being classified as a unicorn, i.e., a start-up valued at more than USD 1 billion. A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sport gaming, and operates two global and scalable brands - LeoVegas and Royal Panda and a local multibrand business in the UK market called Rocket X. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier, and Avanza Bank AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com (http://www.leovegasgroup.com/).

LeoVegas approved for listing on Nasdaq Stockholm (http://hugin.info/171540/R/2164735/832821.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: LeoVegas AB via Globenewswire

