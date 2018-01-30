The Chilean government said that existing coal power plants will be gradually closed, although by 2030, the fossil fuel is still expected to account for 25% of power production. Renewables, however, are forecast to cover the remaining 75%.The government of Chile and the four groups that comprise the Chilean association of electricity producers, Generadoras de Chile - French energy group, Engie, Italian utility, Enel, U.S.-based AES Gener, and Chilean power provider, Colbun - have agreed not to build new coal power plants "that do not come with carbon capture and storage systems or other equivalent ...

