

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter Group (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) reported that its preliminary pre-tax profit of 238.0 million euros in fiscal year 2017, compared to 53.2 million euros in 2016. The company noted that the excellent performance of the Strip Steel and Trading business units, along with the continued successful implementation of the Group's internal programs, made major contributions to this performance.



The result includes a contribution of 79.3 million euros anticipated from the Aurubis investment (FY 2016: EUR 19.1 million) as well as the sum total of EUR -82.8 million in burdens on earnings from measures initiated for structural improvements under the groupwide 'FitStructure SZAG' optimization program as well as accounting adjustments of non-current assets of Salzgitter Mannesmann Grobblech GmbH (special items FY 2016: EUR -2.3 million).



The Salzgitter Group's external sales rose to 9.0 billion euros from last year's 7.9 billion euros.



For 2018, the company expects a marginal increase in sales to above 9 billion euros, a pre-tax profit of between 200 million euros and 250 million euros, as well as a return on capital employed that is stable compared with the previous year's figure.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX