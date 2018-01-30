AI-powered Integration Leader Kicks Off 2018 With Rising Customer Adoption, Continued Product Innovation, Accelerated Global Expansion

SnapLogic, the leader in self-service application and data integration, today announced record results for 2017, fueled by its best-ever Q4 which saw triple-digit bookings growth year-over-year. The company reported accelerated customer adoption of its SnapLogic Enterprise Integration Cloud platform across industries and geographies. SnapLogic's momentum is the result of meeting rising market demand for self-service integration with an increased investment in product innovation; expansion of sales, channel and marketing personnel and programs; and accelerated international growth.

Data-driven enterprises choosing SnapLogic over the past year include Aramark, Boston University, Emirates, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, George Weston Foods, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Illumina, Maritz Motivation Solutions, Millenium Health, PwC, Qualcomm, Schneider Electric, Smith College, Thomson Reuters, USAA, Votorantim Energia, and Workday.

"SnapLogic delivers on the promise of the connected enterprise," said Paul Chapman, CIO at cloud content management leader Box. "SnapLogic's platform makes app and data integration fast and easy. With the SnapLogic platform, we've completed more than 200 integrations. Being able to quickly and easily custom-compose our IT environment allows us to take advantage of the latest innovations and scale reliably with speed and confidence."

"The rapid growth we've experienced is a testament to the integration challenges that customers face as they move to the cloud, reconcile siloed apps and data sources, and encounter mounting pressure to push the gas on innovation," said Gaurav Dhillon, CEO, SnapLogic. "Increasingly, customers are embracing cloud-native, self-service integration platforms like SnapLogic's to quickly and easily connect their enterprises so they can gain new insights, capitalize on market opportunities, and grow their businesses."

Breakthrough Product Innovation, Led by Iris AI

SnapLogic led the way with industry-first product innovations in 2017, including the April introduction of its vision for Iris AI and the Integration Assistant, a machine learning-driven recommendation engine that predicts the next step in building quality application and data integrations. From the start, the new feature saw impressive adoption and benefits: more than 50 percent of all Snaps, or intelligent pre-built connectors, were recommended by the Integration Assistant instead of being manually selected, with greater than 90 percent accuracy at launch and steadily rising. Continued Iris innovations are planned for 2018 to further bring the benefits of AI to enterprise integration.

With four product releases in 2017, SnapLogic delivered a steady drumbeat of new and enhanced capabilities supporting hybrid application integration, cloud data warehousing, and big data integration initiatives, among others. Highlights include:

New and updated Snaps for Amazon Redshift, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Microsoft Dynamics AX, NetSuite, Snowflake, and Workday.

Expanded big data support for Microsoft Azure Data Lake, Kafka, Parquet, and HDFS.

Core platform enhancements around security, governance, monitoring, and performance to ensure enterprise-grade operational integrity.

SnapLogic's market and product leadership was recognized with series of industry honors, including being named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service, Worldwide, ranked in Constellation Research's Integration Platform as a Service ShortList, and named to publication best-of lists such as CRN's 2017 Big Data 100 and DBTA's Top 100 Data Companies. SnapLogic was also recognized for investing in its people and culture; the Bay Area News Group named it a Bay Area Top Workplace for the second year in a row, and Mogul included SnapLogic among its Top 100 Companies for Millennial Women in 2017.

Accelerated Global Expansion

To meet growing international demand for self-service integration, SnapLogic continued its global expansion in 2017 with the help of partners. With strong existing technology and services partnerships in place in North America and EMEA, SnapLogic added partners in newer geographies to engage and support customers' growing integration requirements. In the Latin America region, new partners Softtek, Semantix, Iteris, and CSC Brazil joined the SnapLogic partner network, and relationships with Manthan Systems, Arvensis, RXP Services, and Sonata Software were added or expanded in Asia Pacific.

To bring SnapLogic's growing customer and partner base together to share expertise and best-practices, SnapLogic introduced the SnapLogic Community in early 2017, which is seeing strong engagement and growth with thousands of active members in its inaugural year.

To accelerate this global momentum, SnapLogic added three industry leaders to its global team in 2017: Allen Lovett as SVP Global Field Operations, Rich Link as VP Global Channel and Strategic Alliances, and Neerav Shah as VP EMEA Sales. The company also opened an office in Sydney, Australia and a new global headquarters to support its growing Silicon Valley presence.

