sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

28,71 Euro		-0,79
-2,68 %
WKN: A0MSM5 ISIN: US09253U1088 Ticker-Symbol: BBN 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,946
28,983
16:26
28,94
28,99
16:26
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP28,71-2,68 %
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION36,40+2,82 %