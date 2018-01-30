Sprue Aegis said on Tuesday that operating profit for the year to the end of December 2017 is expected to be in line with market views at around £4.5m, up from £2.1m the year before, albeit against lower sales, thanks in part to a "significant" improvement in gross margin and pro-active management of the cost base. Meanwhile, sales at the AIM-listed smoke alarm maker are expected to slip to £54.3m from £57.1m in 2016. Sprue said 2017 was a "strategically pivotal" year, with the transition of ...

