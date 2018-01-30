German software company SAP has agreed to buy cloud-based human resources software group Callidus Software, which trades as CallidusCloud, for a total enterprise value of $2.4bn through its SAP America unit. Callidus is the global leader in cloud-based sales, marketing, learning, and customer experience solutions. Under the terms of the deal, which has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of Callidus, SAP will pay $36.00 for each Callidus share. The transaction, due to close in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...