Unified LifeSphere CTMS' and LifeSphere EDC' Help SIRO Clinpharm Improve Clinical Trial Management Productivity and Efficiency

Leading Indian CRO enters partnership with ArisGlobal to enhance its delivery capability in operations and biometrics

ArisGlobal, a leading provider of integrated cloud-based software solutions for life sciences, today announced its engagement with SIRO Clinpharm, a leading full-service contract research organization (CRO). The use of a unified, integrated CTMS and EDC solution, LifeSphere CTMS' for Clinical Trial Management and LifeSphere EDC' for Clinical Data Management, is giving SIRO scalability, fast study setup, efficient tracking and data integrity, resulting in expansion of its business opportunities with new sponsors across globe.

"We were looking for a complete eClinical platform that would enable us to grow and expand with greater speed and confidence. The integrated dashboards and eTMF further gives the sponsor a one stop solution to evaluate the health of the project and risk management on a continuous basis," said Dr. Vatsal Shah, COO at SIRO Clinpharm. "ArisGlobal clearly showed the advantages that a unified EDC and CTMS solution and out-of-box integrations with third-party systems would deliver. Their technology-advanced eDiary capability is unrivaled, and the support and training we've received has enabled us to leverage this unified solution to its fullest."

SIRO Clinpharm is a leading CRO and one of the very few across the globe that offers a complete end-to-end solution for executing clinical projects through its expertise and experience in areas of clinical operations, data management, biostatistics, statistical programming, medical writing and pharmacovigilance. SIRO has been associated with multiple platforms of industry standard over the years but were looking for a single solution package that offered a feature-rich, end-to-end solution that mirrored its own approach towards solutions offered to clients from a project execution standpoint. This is where the LifeSphere Clinical' platform answered the call.

LifeSphere CTMS and LifeSphere EDC are a part of the LifeSphere Clinical', the industry's value-added, integrated eClinical platform that performs as a company's multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based workspace for all drug development activity. LifeSphere CTMS enables life science organizations to plan, track and control all tasks and activities related to the set-up, conduct and closeout of clinical trials. LifeSphere EDC is the innovative data capture system that is fully-unified with RTSM and eCOA, with all modules built on the same set of data structures and architecture. With the fully unified LifeSphere Clinical platform, relevant data is automatically transmitted from the EDC system to CTMS to trigger key activities such as investigator payments and monitoring visits.

"SIRO is an example of the value that can be achieved when the power of integration and efficiency of multi-tenant deployment is leveraged to drive both processes and cost efficiencies," said Sankesh Abbhi, President & CEO at ArisGlobal. "Our commitment with all LifeSphere solutions is to build on industry best practices, apply an open architecture foundation, leverage cognitive computing and AI technology to automate as much as possible, and to reduce the total cost of ownership through multi-tenant cloud. This commitment has led to rapid growth in our clinical customer base, with over 30 life sciences companies now relying on LifeSphere Clinical."

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is a visionary technology company that's transforming the way today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. The ArisGlobal LifeSpherecognitive technology platform integrates machine-learning capabilities to automate the core functions of the product lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, our cognitive platform delivers actionable insights, boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenancy.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India and Japan. Visit arisglobal.com, or follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.