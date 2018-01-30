New integrated CRO tool supports A/B Testing, Website Analysis, Heatmaps, and Funnel Analysis, All-in-One Interface, Giving Marketers the Data They Need to Increase Website Conversions

Today, Zoho launched PageSense, a new piece of website optimization software that helps marketers improve conversion rates by visualizing, testing, and measuring visitor behavior patterns. Zoho PageSense offers Heatmaps, Funnel Analysis, and A/B Testing coupled with Forecasting. These optimization features equip marketers with the data they need to calibrate and refine both individual elements and the overall visitor journey for their website.

By integrating with a range of marketing and web analytics tools, Zoho PageSense makes web design and development a more comprehensive, data-backed activity.

"Establishing an online presence starts with a good website. Converting website visitors into customers is a key goal for any marketeer. Equipped with the right tools, marketers can test the messaging, content, and design of their website to optimize it for customer conversion," said Raju Vegesna, Chief Evangelist, Zoho Corp. "Zoho PageSense adds to Zoho's growing suite of marketing applications. By integrating seamlessly with other Zoho products and third-party applications, Zoho PageSense will be a powerful tool in any marketer's toolbox."

"I was impressed by how powerful yet easy to use Zoho PageSense was. The interface was so intuitive I was able to set up an experiment right away. The speed of getting things done was on par with the best in the industry. Now that the era of 'launch and see' is over and experimentation has to be built into the DNA of any organization, this tool is much needed in the industry," said Peep Laja, Founder and Principal of ConversionXL.

Inside Zoho PageSense

Zoho PageSense comes with a range of tools for website analysis and testing. Some of its key tools include:

A/B Testing for Website: Marketers can use the visual editor to create and A/B test different variations of the same web page without performing manual code changes. The A/B testing tool is particularly helpful for refining web page layout, content, messaging and design before implementing the changes throughout the website. The Forecast feature of A/B testing estimates the probable conversion rate that each variation will achieve even before the test is completed.

Heatmaps: This tool provides a visual representation of visitors' clicking and scrolling pattern on the website. By observing the intensity of the Heatmap, marketers can see immediately how often visitors interact with each website element. In addition to this, Scrollmaps show how far visitors travel down a web page. Combining information from the Heatmap and Scrollmap reports enables marketers to determine if a visitor is performing the expected action on a web page.

Funnel Analysis: This provides a breakdown of how visitors drop off a website as they move through a series of pages. Identifying the page with the most drop-offs helps the marketer target particular pages for improvement, increasing the website's overall conversion rate in the process.

Integrations with Zoho and third-party apps: Zoho PageSense is easily integrated with Zoho Sites. Third-party integrations include Google Tag Manager, Google Analytics, Google AdWords, KISSmetrics, Mixpanel, and Clicky. More integrations with products from Zoho and other vendors are planned.

Chrome extension: The Zoho PageSense Chrome extension allows users to build A/B test variations and Heatmaps for any web page without manually accessing the page through the web application. The Chrome extension also supports viewing reports on live pages and conducting experiments on pages behind login sessions.

Pricing and Availability

Zoho PageSense is available immediately in 15 languages, including Spanish, German, French, and Chinese (Simplified).

Zoho PageSense subscriptions start at $29 per month for 10,000 monthly visitors. Complete pricing details are available at https://www.zoho.com/pagesense/pricing.html.

The Enterprise edition of Zoho PageSense is included in Zoho One, the company's all-in-one suite of applications to run an entire business.

About Zoho

Zoho is the operating system for business, that is, a single platform with all the applications needed to run a business completely from the cloud. Marketing, sales and customer care apps-like Campaigns, CRM and Desk-enable a business to acquire and retain customers. Productivity and collaboration apps-like the Office Suite, Mail and Docs-empower employees, while Zoho's finance and human resources apps-like Books, People and Recruit-run all business operations.

Zoho One, the flagship offering, includes advanced editions of all the apps under a single value package. But businesses can start with even a single app or a smaller bundle. Zoho fiercely respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products.

More than 30 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. The Zoho Corporation is privately held and profitable with more than 5,000 employees. Zoho is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with international headquarters in Chennai and additional offices in Austin, Amsterdam, Singapore, Yokohama, and Beijing. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com.

