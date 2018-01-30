Year of Analyst Recognitions and Industry Awards Also Includes Deloitte 500 and Inc. 5000

Alert Logic, the leading provider of Security-as-a-Service solutions for the cloud, today announced it was recognized as a Challenger in Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems.* The report evaluated Alert Logic based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision. Alert Logic's placement in the report culminates a year of analyst and industry recognition, with more than 20 industry acknowledgements in 2017, including rankings on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte 500.

"To us, Gartner's view into the IDPS market provides important guidance to organizations as they expand into cloud and hybrid environments," said Gray Hall, CEO, Alert Logic. "Our Security-as-a-Service model, which integrates cloud-native security technologies, machine learning, analytics, and a Security Operations Center staffed by industry experts, has been a disruptive force in security. We believe the Gartner report provides good information on the value we bring to market through our technology innovations and unique business model."

"Investigating unreliable alerts wastes two-thirds of an IT staff's time while actual breaches go undetected an average of 146 days," said Hall. "Alert Logic integrates machine learning for enhanced threat detection and outcome-based cybersecurity with fewer false positives."

Alert Logic achieves high detection accuracy even for multi-stage persistent attacks because its own data scientists, threat researchers and Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts use event telemetry from more than 4,000 customers. Alert Logic is able to quickly and continually train algorithms that learn by example. This "human in the loop" approach known as supervised machine learning is delivered as part of a fully-managed service enabling Alert Logic to, for example, achieve an unprecedented accuracy rate in detecting advanced, multi-stage application attacks.

Alert Logic protects companies of all sizes and all vertical markets with workloads and infrastructure spanning the globe. Alert Logic provides an integrated suite of managed infrastructure and workload security and compliance controls for cloud, on-premises, hosted, and hybrid environments.

Industry Analyst Recognition

Alert Logic was recognized as a Challenger in Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems.

Alert Logic was also listed as a top-ranked cloud security provider in analyst reports in 2017. The Forrester Vendor Landscape: Cloud Workload Security Solutions, Q3 2017 credited Alert Logic for offering 11 cloud workload security solution capabilities. 451 Research's Voice of the Enterprise (VoTE): Information Security Budgets and Outlook named Alert Logic as the top citied Cloud Infrastructure Security (CIS) vendor by customers in two categories: the top in use CIS vendor and the top in consideration CIS vendor.

Industry Award Recognition

Alert Logic was also recognized with 23 cybersecurity and business industry awards and acknowledgements in the last year. Alert Logic was included on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for the fifth time, and on the Inc. 5000 for the sixth consecutive year, based on the company's strong financial growth. Alert Logic was also recognized as the Fastest Growing Cybersecurity Company, Over 500 Employees, by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, and ranked on the Houston Business Journal's Fast 100 list. The 2017 Info Security Products Guide Global Excellence Awards gave Alert Logic Cloud Defender the Gold Winner award for Product or Service Excellence of the Year, Cloud Security, 500-2,499 Employees. In early 2017, Alert Logic Cloud Insight won a TMC Cloud Computing Excellence Award, and Cloud Defender won the V3 Technology Award (UK) for Best Cloud Security.

About Alert Logic

Alert Logic, the leader in security and compliance solutions for the cloud, provides Security-as-a-Service for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid infrastructures, delivering deep security insight and continuous protection for customers at a lower cost than traditional security solutions. Fully managed by a team of experts, the Alert Logic Security-as-a-Service solution provides network, system and web application protection immediately, wherever your IT infrastructure resides. Alert Logic partners with the leading cloud platforms and hosting providers to protect over 4,000 organizations worldwide.

Built for cloud scale, the Alert Logic patented platform stores petabytes of data, analyses over 400 million events and identifies over 50,000 security incidents each month, which are managed by its 24x7 Security Operations Centers. Alert Logic, founded in 2002, is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Austin, Seattle, Dallas, Cardiff, Belfast and London. For more information, please visit www.alertlogic.com.

