

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $383.9 million, or $1.52 per share. This was up from $304.7 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 18.3% to $1.29 billion. This was up from $1.09 billion last year.



T. Rowe Price Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $383.9 Mln. vs. $304.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 26.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.52 vs. $1.21 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.6% -Revenue (Q4): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 18.3%



