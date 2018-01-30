Committed to the continuous quality improvement of its wireless sensor platform, Libelium releases a new enhanced Smart Parking Sensor Node, to detect available parking spots, now able to deliver 99% accuracy

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180130005714/en/

Smart Parking Sensor Node Libelium (Photo: Libelium)

This new parking node features two different detection systems, includes dual wireless communication protocols Sigfox LoRaWAN and is able to be installed using a unique model over or under the road.

The Smart Parking device runs on a magnetic detection system than can be supported with a cloud software system that evaluates the received signal strength indication (RSSI). Thus, if a car is parked on a spot, the system detects it by the variation of the magnetic field and by the weaker signal's received power. This dual sensing system can provide up to 99% accuracy under optimal conditions.

The new sensor is equipped with IP68 waterproof and robust enclosure. It allows twofold installation deployments as it can be screwed on the surface or installed under the ground. This feature is specially demanded on projects where snowplows operate in winter or to avoid robbery. In both cases, the node can be easily reset by passing the powerful magnet provided over the device.

The new sensor system, certified with CE and FCC, is fully compatible with LPWAN radio technologies -LoRaWAN and Sigfox- to enable long range and low power consumption. It can be connected with both radios for the European 868 MHz band and for the 900-930 MHz band (US/Canada). Sigfox Parking versions for LATAM, Australia and Asia Pacific, now available for 915MHz and 923MHz bands. One unique feature of the system is that allows the use of both radio technologies at the same time or switch from one to the other easily from the Cloud.

The Smart Parking device comes pre-programmed from the factory so anyone -even those without programming skills- can configure it in a few seconds with the Libelium's Smart Devices App. Once the nodes have been installed, the Remote Setup System allows the user to remain in control and reconfigure all the parameters easily from the Cloud.

The Smart Parking nodes have an expected lifetime up to ten years uninterrupted operation, based on the high capacity batteries and low consumption software algorithms.

More information: http://www.libelium.com/libelium-improves-accuracy-of-smart-parking-sensors-up-to-99-and-adds-australia-asia-pac-and-latam-coverage/

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180130005714/en/

Contacts:

Libelium

Elena García-Lechuz, +34 976 547 492

pr@libelium.com