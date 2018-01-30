sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,146 Euro		-0,003
-2,01 %
WKN: A1W1KZ ISIN: AU000000SPZ0 Ticker-Symbol: E8Q 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SMART PARKING LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SMART PARKING LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SMART PARKING LIMITED
SMART PARKING LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SMART PARKING LIMITED0,146-2,01 %