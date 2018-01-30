

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Standex International Corp (SXI) reported earnings for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $14.2 million, or $1.12 per share. This was up from $13.1 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 20.6% to $209.75 million. This was up from $173.85 million last year.



Standex International Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $14.2 Mln. vs. $13.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.4% -EPS (Q2): $1.12 vs. $1.03 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.7% -Revenue (Q2): $209.75 Mln vs. $173.85 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 20.6%



