Low latency trading firms looking to access key equity, derivatives and FX markets can now choose Transaction Network Services (TNS) as it expands its Managed Hosting, Co-Location and Connectivity Service to New York and Chicago.

TNS' new solution, already launched in Europe and Asia, provides efficient and cost-effective managed hosting in remote data center locations on behalf of financial market participants and providers. The service allows them to enjoy the benefits of proximity co-location, such as ultra low latency exchange access and client cross connects without the high cost and complexity of researching, procuring, installing and managing trading infrastructure themselves.

Tom Lazenga, Vice President of Sales for TNS' Financial Services Division, said: "New York and Chicago are two of the world's most important financial centers and we are delighted to be helping our community by establishing a facility which allows firms to capitalize on the opportunities that proximity and low latency trading presents in these centers. Managing third party data center hosted facilities can present a significant problem for organizations challenged with resource, know-how and capital constraints.

"We have designed TNS' Managed Hosting, Co-Location and Connectivity Service so clients can speed up market entry as well as have the flexibility to test new markets as required. The fully managed solution is highly flexible and allows a firm to scale operations when needed without significant internal resource or capital commitment."

TNS' Managed Hosting, Co-Location and Connectivity Service will be available in the Secaucus campus and Chicago CH4 data centers. From these locations trading firms have access to hundreds of markets, alternative trading venues, public and private cloud services and other financial market participants.

Mr Lazenga said: "These sites offer many great trading opportunities, including FX venues such as Hotspot and Currenex, and key markets like IEX and CBOE-Bats. We are connected to virtually all the markets in both sites and have already commenced service delivery for a number of parties. We look forward to helping these and other organizations to secure their presence in New York and Chicago."

TNS' Managed Hosting, Co-Location and Connectivity Service includes provision of data center facilities, server hosting and connections to a managed low latency data center network, as well as access to TNS' 2,000+ strong extranet financial community of interest which spans the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. The fully managed solution sees resources deployed as required with TNS handling shipping, installation, fault resolution, moves, additions and changes.

A variety of options are available, including shared rack and dedicated full rack space, scalable power to match hardware needs and the ability to choose a preferred operating system. Local and international connections are available, as well as low latency connectivity with on-net connections delivered within three days.

Optimized for electronic trading, TNS' robust secure network is relied on by the global financial markets for mission-critical connectivity to multiple diverse trading partners, including many of the world's most prominent and influential buy- and sell-side institutions, market data and software vendors, exchanges and alternative trading venues.

TNS has more than 125 POPs worldwide and offers support for a full range of asset classes, as well as eCommerce and FIX connectivity. TNS' services are supported by 24x7x365 monitoring and helpdesk support. To find out more please visit www.tnsfinancial.com.

About Transaction Network Services:

Transaction Network Services (TNS) is a leading global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions. TNS offers a broad range of networks and innovative value-added services which enable transactions and the exchange of information in diverse industries such as retail, banking, payment processing, telecommunications and the financial markets.

Founded in 1990 in the United States, TNS has grown steadily and now provides services in over 60 countries across the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, with our reach extending to many more. TNS has designed and implemented multiple data networks which support a variety of widely accepted communications protocols and are designed to be scalable and accessible by multiple methods.

