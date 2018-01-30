Born-again Text Messaging System Set to Take on Mobile Apps

NOTTINGHAM, England, January 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading telecommunications firm Esendex accepted on to Google's Early Access Program to develop text messaging for the 21st century

Google is leading the way in the development of a new generation of mobile technology so advanced that most companies won't need mobile apps - and it's all based on old-fashioned text messaging. Leading telecommunications company Esendex is one of just a handful of firms in the world to join Google's Early Access Program and support their development of this new technology, which will take many of the advanced functions we enjoy in apps and apply them to messaging.

The system is being rolled out on Android phones from early 2018 and represents a huge leap forward in smartphone technology. For example, when a customer books their local taxi, they won't just get a message to say it's on its way, but a map, perhaps a photograph of the driver and even the opportunity to change the journey, all through text message.

The new technology should help eradicate fraud, phishing and spam texts, it could soon allow people to pay securely through text message, make and amend bookings and engage customer service teams instantly, without the need to make a phone call.

For companies that want to improve their relationship with customers, they will be able to send tailored messages about a product the customer likes, with carousel pictures or videos, purchase options, availability nearby and the ability to engage the customer directly via text.

The new messaging system is called Rich Communication Services (RCS), Google acquired a leading provider during their buyout of Jibe in 2015. Esendex is one of just a select few companies in Britain, to be accepted onto Google's Early Access Program to develop RCS.

Esendex CEO Geoff Love commented:

"We are extremely excited and humbled to have been accepted on to Google's Early Access Program. Our team of expert developers are busy working away to create what is set to be Esendex's most revolutionary product to date; RCS."

"We're presently working with a select few brands to be early adopters of this new technology and their enthusiasm for the product is infectious. We expect to launch to the wider public later this year."

Note to editors: High resolution photography and infographic content available, showing multiple possible applications of RCS. If you would like more information about the topic please contact

Contact: Amy Robinson: amy.robinson@esendex.com, 0345-356-5758