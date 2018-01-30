

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for November will be issued at 9.00 am ET Tuesday. The economic analysts are looking for consensus of 0.6 percent, down from 0.7 percent in the prior month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the yen, euro and the franc, it dropped against the pound.



The greenback was worth 108.61 against the yen, 0.9326 against the franc, 1.4130 against the pound and 1.2431 against the euro as of 8:55 am ET.



