T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) reported net profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's net earnings fell to $339.2 million or $1.37 per share from $371.4 million or $1.50 per share last year.



On an adjusted basis, earnings per share for the latest quarter were $1.52. Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.3% to $1.29 billion from $1.09 billion last year.



T. Rowe Price Group results at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $339.2 Mln. vs. $371.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.37 vs. $1.50 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.7% -Revenue (Q4): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 18.3%



