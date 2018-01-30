Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2018) - Canuc Resources Corporation (TSXV: CDA) ("Canuc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a vertical amalgamation (the "Vertical Amalgamation") with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Santa Rosa Silver Mining Corporation, pursuant to subsection 177 of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). The Vertical Amalgamation did not require shareholder approval and was completed to simplify the corporate structure of Canuc. No securities were issued in connection with the vertical amalgamation. The shares of the subsidiary were cancelled without any repayment of capital in respect of them.

Canuc also announces that Vic Hugo of Marrelli Support Services has been appointed as CFO.

About Canuc

Canuc is a junior resources company whose principal focus is exploration and development of the San Javier Silver-Gold Project located 146 km east of Hermosillo in Sonora State, Mexico. The company also generates cash flow from natural gas production in Central West Texas, where Canuc has an interest in nine producing gas wells, and has rights for further in field developments.

