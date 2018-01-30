Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2018) - Stakeholder Gold Corp. (TSXV: SRC) ("Stakeholder Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Anita Bailey has been appointed Corporate Secretary for the Company. Ms. Bailey has 30 years of experience in the mining industry and has extensive skills in financial accounting, corporate management and in the senior-level administration of public companies. Ms. Bailey's experience includes four and a half years as Controller for Carlisle Goldfields Limited, a TSX-listed gold exploration company which was sold successfully to Alamos Gold Inc. in January 2016. Ms. Bailey also served, for over four and a half years, as Controller of Colombia Goldfields Ltd. a TSX-listed company sold to Medoro Resources Ltd.in November 2009, and served for twelve years with Greenstone Resources Ltd., a TSX and NASDAQ-listed gold mining company with activities focused in four Latin American countries. Ms. Bailey held various roles with Greenstone Resources Ltd., spending the last five of the twelve years as Assistant Treasurer.

Ms. Bailey is a member of Corporate Governance Professionals of Canada ("CGP"); Institute of Professional Bookkeepers of Canada ("IPBC") and The Canadian Payroll Association ("CPA").

About Stakeholder Gold

Stakeholder Gold Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The primary focus of the Corporation during 2017 is to explore the Goldstorm property in Elko County, Nevada (USA). Stakeholder is also exploring on its 100% owned Ballarat Gold Project located in the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada.

