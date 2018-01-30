

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $383.89 million, or $1.20 per share. This was higher than $159.64 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 28.5% to $5.09 billion. This was up from $3.96 billion last year.



Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $383.89 Mln. vs. $159.64 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 140.5% -EPS (Q4): $1.20 vs. $0.50 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 140.0% -Revenue (Q4): $5.09 Bln vs. $3.96 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 28.5%



