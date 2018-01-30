Technavio's latest market research report on the global business process management (BPM) training market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180130005786/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global business process management (BPM) training market 2018-2022 under their education library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the global business process management training market will grow at a CAGR of close to 12% during the forecast period. The constant need for BPM is a major factor driving the market's growth.

BPM systems are important to create efficient organization processes. BPM software assists the organizations in defining the steps required to carry out business tasks, mapping these definitions to existing processes, and then streamlining these processes. The necessity to be competitive and embrace newer modern technologies has led many organizations to impart training to their employees.

Inquire about this report: View market snapshot before purchasing

Register for a My Technavio account and get 10% off your first purchase! View all Technavio's current offers

The three emerging market trends driving the global business process management training market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increased emphasis on BPM analytics

Increasing popularity of Lean Six Sigma training

Growing demand from developing countries

Increased emphasis on BPM analytics

The inclusion of big data and analytics have brought about enormous changes in the ways organizations operate and provide training to their employees. The implementation of various learning technologies by corporates has necessitated the deployment of analytics. This, along with the increasing adoption of online training methods in workplaces, produces substantial amounts of data about customer feedback, types of courses undertaken, and difficulties faced in understanding the training material.

Furthermore, the deployment of BPM software generates a massive amount of data, which can be used for process optimization and performance improvement. BPM analytics is widely used for decision making, optimization of internal operations, and monitoring the performance of the process.

"Organizations can extract and analyze the data with the help of learning analytics tools. Companies can also use the technology to monitor the learning activities of their employees. It can be used to track the progress of learners and evaluate their performance. As a result, many employers are hiring employees with considerate knowledge of analytics," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research onK12 and higher education

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global business process management training market segmentation

This market research report segments the global business process management training market into the following two segments based on course type (corporate courses and general courses), two segments based on learning method (blended learning and online learning), and three major regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The global BPM training market was dominated by the Americas in 2017, that accounted for a significant share of more than 45%. EMEA followed with a market share of close to 29%, and the APAC contributed to more than 26% market share in 2017. Both the Americas and the European region in EMEA follow similar trends in terms of the use of modern technologies and infrastructure improvements. But, the market is gaining importance in APAC and MEA. This is attributed to the growing emphasis on the digitization of education and various government initiatives to mainstream the adoption of BPM solutions.

Personalize this report according to your needs: Request a customization

Technavio's analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements. We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180130005786/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com