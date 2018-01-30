Global Residential Balanced Ventilators Market 2018-2022: Key Players Include Blauberg Group, Broan, Honeywell International, Panasonic, Soler & Palau Ventilation Group & Systemair

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Residential Balanced Ventilators Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global residential balanced ventilators market to grow at a CAGR of 6.72 % during the period 2018-2022.

Global Residential Balanced Ventilators Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of residential balanced ventilators.

hvThe latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rise in consumer awareness in developing markets. There has been a rise in the degree of awareness on the benefits of residential balanced ventilators in the developing markets of APAC, Latin America, and Eastern Europe. Effective marketing strategies and growing internet penetration have contributed to improved product knowledge in the aforementioned geographies. The energy-saving property of balanced ventilators and the numerous benefits associated with their usage contribute to increasing product demand in developing economies.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Technological innovations and product-line extensions enabling product premiumization. The existing players in the global residential ventilators market have come up with innovative residential balanced ventilators. Of late, residential balanced ventilators are characterized by innovative designs, high build quality, unique features, energy efficiency, improved air-to-air exchange, and others. A few of the offerings in the market are characterized by customized temperature settings as well. Consumers in the market are willing to invest heavily in products that offer maximal satisfaction.



Key vendors

Blauberg Group

Broan

Honeywell International

Panasonic Corporation

Soler & Palau Ventilation Group

Systemair

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 09: Customer Landscape



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



Part 16: Appendix



