MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) MMC Norilsk Nickel: MOODY'S RATING AGENCY HAS RAISED PJSC MMC NORILSK NICKEL CREDIT RATING TO THE INVESTMENT GRADE LEVEL 30-Jan-2018 / 15:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS-RELEASE 30 January 2018 Public Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "NORILSK NICKEL" (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") MOODY'S RATING AGENCY HAS RAISED PJSC MMC NORILSK NICKEL CREDIT RATING TO THE INVESTMENT GRADE LEVEL Moscow - PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel announces that Moody's rating agency has raised Nornickel credit rating to the investment grade level "Baa3" and changed the outlook from "Stable" to "Positive". Therefore, Nornickel currently has investment grade credit ratings from all three international rating agencies Fitch, Moody's and S&P Global. ABOUT THE COMPANY PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, a largest refined nickel and palladium producer in the world and a leading producer of platinum, cobalt, copper and rhodium. The company also produces gold, silver, iridium, selenium, ruthenium and tellurium. The production units of «NORILSK NICKEL» Group include Polar Division, located at the Norilsk Industrial District on Taimyr Peninsula, and Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia as well as Harjavalta nickel refinery in Finland. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 5154 End of Announcement EQS News Service 649657 30-Jan-2018

January 30, 2018 09:01 ET (14:01 GMT)