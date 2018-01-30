Global Gin Market 2018-2022: Challenges, Drivers & Trends - Rising Influence of Online Retailing & Premiumization in the Gin Industry

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Gin Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global gin market to grow at a CAGR of 3.17% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Gin Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of gin.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing demand due to expansion of organized retailing. Organized retailers have grown worldwide with the establishment of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Ready-to-eat (RTE) foods are primarily sold by large organized retailers, and vendors in the market are highly dependent on such large organized retailers. Supermarkets constitute a major distribution channel, which makes food and beverages easily accessible to consumers.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rising influence of online retailing. With the growth of e-commerce businesses worldwide, gin vendors have the potential to enhance their profitability; e-commerce accounts for nearly 12% of the global retail trade. Online and e-commerce channels support both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) operations.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Distribution challenges. Retail stores like supermarkets and large chains of discount or convenience stores have become important distribution modes for gin manufacturers and vendors. However, this presents some serious challenges for manufacturers such as pressure on the manufacturers regarding the prices and margins from the products, as retail stores operate at a low profit margin.
Key vendors
- Bacardi
- Diageo
- Pernod Ricard
- San Miguel Corporation
- SUNTORY HOLDINGS
- William Grant & Sons
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Global gin market - Market size and forecast
- Market size and forecast
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Global standard gin market
- Global economy gin market
- Global premium gin market -
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison by revenue share
- Regional comparison by volume share
- Key leading countries
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising influence of online retailing
- Premiumization trend in gin industry
- Increasing population of millennials
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
