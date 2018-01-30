Global Gin Market 2018-2022: Challenges, Drivers & Trends - Rising Influence of Online Retailing & Premiumization in the Gin Industry

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global gin market to grow at a CAGR of 3.17% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Gin Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of gin.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing demand due to expansion of organized retailing. Organized retailers have grown worldwide with the establishment of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Ready-to-eat (RTE) foods are primarily sold by large organized retailers, and vendors in the market are highly dependent on such large organized retailers. Supermarkets constitute a major distribution channel, which makes food and beverages easily accessible to consumers.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rising influence of online retailing. With the growth of e-commerce businesses worldwide, gin vendors have the potential to enhance their profitability; e-commerce accounts for nearly 12% of the global retail trade. Online and e-commerce channels support both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) operations.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Distribution challenges. Retail stores like supermarkets and large chains of discount or convenience stores have become important distribution modes for gin manufacturers and vendors. However, this presents some serious challenges for manufacturers such as pressure on the manufacturers regarding the prices and margins from the products, as retail stores operate at a low profit margin.

Key vendors

Bacardi

Diageo

Pernod Ricard

San Miguel Corporation

SUNTORY HOLDINGS

William Grant & Sons

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Global gin market - Market size and forecast

Market size and forecast

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global standard gin market



Global economy gin market



Global premium gin market -

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison by revenue share

Regional comparison by volume share

Key leading countries

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Rising influence of online retailing

Premiumization trend in gin industry

Increasing population of millennials

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX



