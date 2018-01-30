Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2018) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical"), announces that, further to its news release dated August 8, 2017, it has entered into a research and option agreement (the "Research Agreement"), with the University of Queensland ("UQ") and UniQuest Pty Limited ("UniQuest"), UQ's main commercialisation company. Pursuant to the Research Agreement, the parties intend to conduct a research program (the "Research Program") which expands the use of their disulfide linker technology and seeks to develop non-addictive analgesics for the treatment of pain, which may offer an alternative to addictive opioids. The opioid epidemic has led to significant numbers of opioid-related deaths and addictions, taxing public health care systems and affecting social and economic welfare.

The multiphase Research Program will involve peptide library synthesis pharmacological evaluation, and acute pharmacokinetic assessment and efficacy determinations in appropriate models of pain and inflammation.

The Research Program

The Research Program has a targeted start date of March 1, 2018, and will be led by UQ researcher and PreveCeutical's Chief Research Officer, Dr. Harendra Parekh, in collaboration with the UQ School of Pharmacy's pain and inflammation pharmacology expert, Associate Professor Peter Cabot.

Pursuant to the Research Agreement, PreveCeutical will own all intellectual property developed under the Research Program and will be granted an option to negotiate an exclusive, worldwide licence to UniQuest's background intellectual property. As consideration for the licence, the Company will pay UniQuest sales-based royalties and certain amounts upon the achievement of predetermined development milestones.

About PreveCeutical Medical Inc.

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. is a health sciences company that develops innovative preventive therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; a Sol-gel platform for nose to brain delivery of medical compounds including cannabinoids; Nature Identical™ peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

PreveCeutical sells CELLB9®, an Immune System Booster. CELLB9® is an oral solution containing polarized and potentiated essential minerals extracted from a novel peptide obtained from Caribbean Blue Scorpion venom.

For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit www.PreveCeutical.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/PreveCeuticals and Facebook: www.facebook.com/PreveCeutical.

About UniQuest Pty Limited

UniQuest specializes in the commercialisation of intellectual property, research outcomes and expertise developed by UQ and is the principal commercialisation company of UQ. UniQuest benchmarks in the top ten percent globally for university-based technology transfers and UQ innovations licensed by UniQuest generate annual sales of over AUD $3 billion. For example, UQ superconductor technology is used in two-thirds of the world's MRIs and more than 80 million doses of the Gardasil® cervical cancer vaccine, patented by UniQuest in 1991, have been distributed throughout 121 countries, including 72 developing countries.

