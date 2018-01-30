As from January 31, 2018 Unit Rights/UR, issued by Minesto AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until February 14, 2018.



Short name: MINEST UR ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010831099 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 149973 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE -----------------------------------------------------



As from January 31, 2018 paid subscription units /BTU issued by Minesto will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice



Instrument: Paid subscription units ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: MINEST BTU ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010831107 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 149974 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE -----------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call Jan Klingspor on 0708/691195.