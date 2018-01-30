=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Information 30.01.2018 St. Helier, Jersey Channel Islands - In its ad hoc announcement of 9 January 2018, immigon portfolioabbau ag, Vienna ("immigon"), published the intention to terminate by mutual consent and to redeem at par two supplementary capital issues with no maturity which its subsidiaries ÖVAG Finance (Jersey) Limited and Investkredit Funding Ltd, 13 Castle Street, St Helier, JE4 5UT, Channel Islands ("IK Funding") subscribed from the proceeds of their respective hybrid capital issues and still hold in order to allow that the securities issued by ÖVAG Finance and IK Funding (Subordinated non-cumulative Limited Recourse Notes, DE0009576108) be terminated and redeemed at par by the respective issuer. After being informed that the managing board of immigon today resolved to implement the measures described above the competent corporate bodies of IK Funding have approved the termination and redemption of its hybrid capital issue today. The envisaged repayment date is 29 March 2018. Mandatory information The only securities issued by IK Funding is DE0009576108 and admitted to trading on the following stock exchanges: Geregelter Freiverkehr of the Vienna Stock Exchange (Wiener Börse AG) Open Market (Freiverkehr) of Frankfurt Stock Exchange Further inquiry note: John Pendergast Tel: +44 1534 702100 Email: John.Pendergast@sannegroup.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 30, 2018 08:16 ET (13:16 GMT)