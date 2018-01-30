Webinar will focus on attracting and retaining customers through customer journey mapping

MEGA International will host a webinar to show how customer journey mapping can help companies appeal to new customers and keep current buyers.

The event, Customer Journey Mapping: You Have the Power to Shape the Customer Experience will be conducted on several days in different languages:

Thursday, February 8, 2 pm EST (English)

Tuesday, February 13, 11 am CET (French)

Tuesday, February 13, 2 pm GMT (English)

Thursday, February 15, 3 pm CET (Italian)

Thursday, February 22, 11 am SGT (English)

Tuesday, February 27, 10 am CST (Spanish)

During the webinar, two critical business questions will be addressed:

Do you have a true understanding of who your customers are and how they interact with your company?

Can you say, with confidence, that your company designs products and business processes that attract the customers you want?

"Power has shifted from companies to customers, who have the ability to easily compare your products with others and switch brand loyalty with a simple click of a mouse," explained Lucio de Risi, CEO, MEGA. "This increases the pressure on your company to innovate faster and deliver the best customer experience -- better than one offered by your competitors."

The session will offer:

proven steps for creating winning customer journey maps that enrich the customer experience

innovative strategies for connecting customer journey maps to processes, IT systems, business requirements, and business capabilities

In addition, there will be a demonstration of the customer journey mapping capabilities in HOPEX Business Process Analysis, which gives business managers, analysts and architects the insight, analytics and decision-making tools required to achieve business transformation, improved customer experience and increased business value. MEGA's software helps companies reshape their operating processes with the customer in mind. It uses key tools such as process models, customer journey maps, business capability maps, ecosystem designs and assessments to generate reports that help managers make good decisions about change.

So many companies are seeking software solutions that can help them improve the customer experience, that the market for customer journey mapping software is expected to reach $5 billion by 2022, according to Aragon Research. The research firm named MEGA as a leader in customer journey mapping software.

About MEGA

MEGA International is a global software firm helping companies manage enterprise complexity by giving them an interactive view of their operations. Executives gain the visibility and information they need to make the right choices for effective governance and to strike the right balance between capacity for innovation, cost optimization and risk management. Backed by HOPEX software and MEGA consulting services, companies can boost business and IT agility in today's disruptive business environment. www.mega.com

