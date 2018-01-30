TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/18 -- Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: GRAT) (FRANKFURT: CB81)(WKN: A2JAP3) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent with a strategic partner to establish, fund, design, develop, market, and create an ecosystem for producers and users of graphene in all parts of the graphene food chain based on blockchain technology. This new ecosystem will facilitate distribution and sale of the Company's graphene products being manufactured from graphite produced from its Aukam project in Namibia.

Once the strategic partner has completed its design of the ecosystem, the two parties will form a 50/50 joint venture and respectively fund the development of the blockchain until fully commercialized. Consummation of a joint venture agreement is subject to the execution of a definitive agreement by June 30, 2018.

Gratomic's strategic partner is well experienced in the blockchain technology and cryptocurrency fields having recently been involved with creating a token for online gaming, as well as providing structural, technical, and strategic advice for other entities within the mining industry.

Gratomic's Co-CEO Sheldon Inwentash stated, "With this development, Gratomic will gain benefit through association with a team experienced in operating a diversified business based on blockchain technology which could ultimately increase shareholder value."

About Gratomic Inc.

Gratomic Inc. is an advanced materials company focused on mine to market commercialization of graphite products most notably high value graphene based components for a range of mass market products. We are collaborating with a leading European manufacturer of graphenes to use Aukam graphite to manufacture graphene products for commercialization on an industrial scale. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT.

For more information: visit the website at www.ckr-carbon.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).

