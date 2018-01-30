On 30 January 2018, the Register of Legal Entities registered the amended By-Laws of UAB Kompetencijos Ugdymo Centras (code - 134517169) carrying a new name of the company - Telia Global Services Lithuania, UAB, and a new address - Konstitucijos ave. 29-1, Vilnius.



Telia Lietuva, AB, holds a 100 per cent stake in dormant subsidiary Telia Global Services Lithuania, UAB.





Giedre Kaminskaite-Salters, General Counsel and Head of Public Affairs, tel. +370 5 236 7715, e-mail: giedre.kaminskaite-salters@telia.lt