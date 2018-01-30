The global glass blocks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report categorizes the global glass blocks market by end-user that includes commercial glass blocks, residential glass blocks, and industrial glass blocks. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: usage of glass blocks in windows

The glass blocks have been used in windows since the 19th century. Earlier glass blocks were used only in the factories, which was later adopted by the commercial and residential buildings. The foremost advantages of glass blocks are light and privacy. This makes them useful in residential, commercial, and industrial end-user segments. The glass block windows can be installed in bedrooms, exterior side of the house, bathrooms, and in the basement as they allow natural light while maintaining privacy. They are also used in commercial buildings and factories where they allow light while maintaining privacy and provide resistance to noise.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for glass and ceramics research, "The increasing demand for glass block windows can be attributed to its easy installation because of the availability of pre-fabricated kits. Replacing old windows with glass blocks windows is also an easy task. Installation of glass block windows requires glass block, pencil, silicone sealer, plastic spacers, caulking to match tracking, wood screws, measuring tape, knife, plastic tracking, plastic putty knife, drill. The use of glass block windows in houses, commercial buildings, and industrial buildings has been a major driver for the glass blocks market."

Market trend: vinyl framed glass block windows

Previously, putting up a glass block inside a framed window opening was a difficult task as the mortar did not go with wood. But, the glass blocks have gained popularity now. Due to the increasing demand for glass block windows, mortar-less glass block window that can be manufactured in a vinyl frame has become a trend. Vinyl is a synthetic resin or plastic comprising polyvinyl chloride or a related polymer. Vinyl fencing lasts longer in comparison with wood and requires lesser maintenance. Also, unlike wood, it does not have a threat from termites, fungus, and fire. The installation of vinyl framed glass block windows is easy though it is costlier than wood. The installation can be done with the usual tools one would use to install any traditional new construction window.

Market challenge: glass blocks condense water vapor

There are certain disadvantages that hinder the usage of glass blocks in some applications. The glass blocks are used as windows, partitions, or shower cubicles in bathrooms. They increase the condensation rate. During condensation, water vapor in the air condenses to a liquid state that leads to the growth of mold. This is harmful as it makes the bathroom grimy and unhygienic. It also damages the window frame. To keep the mold growth under check, the bathroom needs to be dry and ventilated.

Some of the companies in the global glass blocks market are:

Bormioli Rocco

Corning

Mulia Industrindo

Nippon Electric Glass

SCHOTT

Seves

