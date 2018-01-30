sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
PR Newswire

Global Reflective Sportswear Market 2018-2022: Greater Availability of Counterfeit Products Presenting Market Challenges

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2018

The "Global Reflective Sportswear Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global reflective sportswear market to grow at a CAGR of 5.16% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Reflective Sportswear Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing popularity of outdoor running and biking at night. There is increased participation in outdoor running and biking at night. Therefore, reflective sportswear is not just a fashion choice, but it has become an essential protective gear. Drivers spot such athletes when they glow in the dark due to their high-visible clothing, footwear, and other accessories.

One trend in the market is better use of raw materials and technology in manufacturing reflective sportswear. There is an increased demand for improved sportswear, including reflective sportswear as it provides a high level of security, which is one of the preference factors by most consumers. Key competitors use lycra, mesh, neoprene, reflective fabrics, water-resistant fabrics, microfiber fabrics, and waddings (a nonwoven material that is made from synthetic continuous polyester filaments).

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is greater availability of counterfeit products. The easy availability of a number of counterfeit products will likely hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. The presence of a number of counterfeit products will also lead to market fragmentation, which eventually might result in a lack of price standardization, an uneven competitive scenario, and market share erosion. Counterfeit products are priced at a much lower rate compared with branded products to gain a competitive advantage over international brands, but they lack quality and durability.

Market trends




  • Better use of raw materials and technology in manufacturing reflective sportswear
  • Rising number of female riders
  • Advent of eco-friendly sportswear
  • Increasing impact of online reviews about outdoor sports activities
  • Emergence of e-commerce and online retailing

Key vendors

  • Adidas
  • New Balance
  • Nike
  • PUMA
  • SUGOI
  • Under Armour

Key Topics Covered:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qrv692/global_reflective?w=5

