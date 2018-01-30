

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) said it has drawn the first consequences in connection with the animal tests financed by the European Research Group on Environment and Health in the Transport Sector. At its meeting today, the Board of Management accepted the proposal made by Dr. Thomas Steg, Head of Group External Relations and Sustainability, that he be suspended.



Thomas Steg is a General Representative of the Volkswagen Group and will remain suspended from his duties until these matters have been fully investigated.



'We are currently in the process of investigating the work of the EUGT, which was dissolved in 2017, and drawing all the necessary consequences. Mr. Steg has declared that he will assume full responsibility. I respect his decision,' said the CEO of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, Matthias Müller, on Tuesday.



The company noted that the investigations of these matters are being pursued intensively. The duties of Mr. Steg will be assumed on an acting basis by Jens Hanefeld, who is responsible for International and European Policy.



Last week, Volkswagen apologized for a test that exposed monkeys to engine fumes to study effects of the exhaust. The company said the study, conducted by a research and lobby group set up by VW, Daimler AG, BMW AG and Robert Bosch GmbH, was a mistake.



The New York Times reported about a 2014 trial in a U.S. laboratory in which 10 monkeys inhaled diesel emissions from a VW Beetle.



