The global harbor management software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report categorizes the global harbor management software market by deployment type that includes on-premise and cloud-based. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: enhanced harbor security and safety

Harbor management software assists in maintaining the security and safety of the vessels. Some of the harbor management software have a facility wherein this software can locate the vessels near the harbor within a specific radius. These vessels can be seen by harbors in a graphical overview. This assists harbors in identifying if a vessel is in the wrong location or if the vessel's location information is incorrect. By viewing the vessels in the graphical overview, harbor managers can also identify if the vessels are moving toward each other, which can lead to a collision. Hence, they can inform them to divert a bit from their path that will prevent a possible collision.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forenterprise application research, "Harbor management software helps to forecast accurate and precise water behavior. This supports them in taking an informed decision to safely guide the vessels to the harbor. These facilities will help in efficient operation for managing the harbor, which will lead to increased adoption of this software among the harbors. These features will improve the safety and security of the vessels near a harbor."

Market trend: integration with AIS

Integrating AIS with harbor management software assists in the adoption of this software among harbors. AIS is a ship-borne transponder system designed for maritime safety and collision avoidance. It comprises of a transponder unit, including very high frequency (VHF) transmitter/receiver, display/terminal, and Global Positioning System (GPS). This unit broadcasts messages that contain position, identification, speed, ports of providence and destination of the vessel at specific time intervals. Using this technology, harbor management software can provide security to the vessels approaching the harbor. This also helps in securing the harbor because this technology can detect illegal vessels approaching the harbor.

Market challenge: high cost of implementation

The cost of deploying harbor management software is high. This becomes a major challenge for the growth of the market. The price of this software is high because of the cost of software licensing, implementation, maintenance, customization, and training. Most of the vendors provide on-premise harbor management software because of which harbors must manage all the cost, ranging from infrastructure to maintenance and training.

Some of the companies in the global harbor management software market are:

Jade Logistics

Mission Critical Software

Saab Technologies

