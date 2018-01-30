Highlights



-- Total orders valued at over $130 million achieved year to date for FY18 -- New customer orders as well as renewals contribute to growth in major markets -- Projects take advantage of Globecomm's ability to address the most difficult communications challenges with comprehensive communications solutions



HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globecomm, a leading service provider of multi-network communications solutions, today announced year to date orders valued at over $130 million for fiscal year 2018, which began July 1, 2017. Orders from new customers as well as renewals and expansions contributed to robust growth across its Government, Media, Telecom, Enterprise, and Oil and Gas segments.



Globecomm's new projects for the U.S. government include IPTV services (Globecomm's state-of-the-art content delivery platform), wireless services, and SATCOM engineering solutions. Innovative solutions such as Vector - Globecomm's cloud-based, virtualized video headend solution - and Ka-band broadcast uplink facilities have driven growth with major broadcasters. Globecomm has also experienced rapid growth in demand for the company's Internet of Things ("IOT") Asset Tracking solutions. Thanks to its continued focus on customer satisfaction, the company has received significant contract extensions and add-ons.



Globecomm has also been successful in winning new customer business in the Oil and Gas market. Projects awarded include managed VSAT networks for pipelines, offshore transport, and barge communications within the United States and globally.



"Globecomm's success has always been driven by our relationships, understanding our customers' needs, and delivering leading technologies for complex communications," said Chief Executive Officer Jason Juranek. "With a continued focus on creating an impact for clients across all geographies and service areas, we are uniquely positioned with a broad and innovative portfolio of services and products. The results demonstrate Globecomm's positioning for long-term success and continued growth and conversion on our growing pipeline in all segments."







Globecomm is a trusted global connectivity partner that designs, manages, and distributes voice, video and data solutions to the most remote locations on Earth and under the most treacherous conditions. The company's multi-network Satellite, Fiber, and Cellular Infrastructure is the backbone of mission-critical RF and IP communications for Government, Maritime, Media, Enterprise, and Oil and Gas customers in over 100 countries. In addition to operating managed network and hosted switch services, Globecomm designs and integrates best-of-breed broadcast and OTT media solutions, complete enterprise communications and data management systems including Internet of Things applications, and on-premise and cloud-based enterprise video platforms. We proudly serve the U.S. government and NGOs around the world with Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) services, and assist with enterprise and government disaster relief efforts.



Headquartered in Hauppauge, NY, Globecomm has locations in Texas, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, the Netherlands, South Africa, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and Afghanistan. www.globecomm.com



