Global Reconfigurable Educational Robots Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Cytron Technologies, LEGO, Makeblock, Modular Robotics & Wonder Workshop

The "Global Reconfigurable Educational Robots Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global reconfigurable educational robots market to grow at a CAGR of 24.23% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Reconfigurable Educational Robots Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is mobile applications support in robotic kits. As multiple educational institutions across the world have easy access to the Internet through smartphones and tablets, vendors are inclined toward offering products that are operated through smart devices. Technologies such as WiFi, have enabled remote robotic control with smart devices.

According to the report, one driver in the market is low cost of reconfigurable educational robots. With advanced education realized as a mandatory skill to compete in the future, reconfigurable educational robots are gaining traction in the market. With growing popularity of reconfigurable educational robots, vendors are continuously making efforts to increase the reachability of products by launching more affordable ranges of robots. The high cost of robots has been a detrimental factor to the concerned market growth in the past.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is emergence of humanoid robots in education. Education supported with robots provides firsthand experience to the users to augment creativity and increase the ability to deal with challenging problems. The emergence of humanoid robots as not only a companion of the students in the schools but also a tool to learn simple to advanced level skills is anticipated to be a prominent challenge for the global reconfigurable educational robots market during the forecast period.

Key vendors

Cytron Technologies

LEGO

Makeblock

Modular Robotics

ROBOTICS

Wonder Workshop

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Pricing



Part 09: Customer Landscape



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



