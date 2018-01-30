sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3428 ISIN: DK00000LEGO0 Ticker-Symbol: - 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
30.01.2018 | 16:31
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Reconfigurable Educational Robots Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Cytron Technologies, LEGO, Makeblock, Modular Robotics & Wonder Workshop

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Reconfigurable Educational Robots Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global reconfigurable educational robots market to grow at a CAGR of 24.23% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Reconfigurable Educational Robots Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is mobile applications support in robotic kits. As multiple educational institutions across the world have easy access to the Internet through smartphones and tablets, vendors are inclined toward offering products that are operated through smart devices. Technologies such as WiFi, have enabled remote robotic control with smart devices.

According to the report, one driver in the market is low cost of reconfigurable educational robots. With advanced education realized as a mandatory skill to compete in the future, reconfigurable educational robots are gaining traction in the market. With growing popularity of reconfigurable educational robots, vendors are continuously making efforts to increase the reachability of products by launching more affordable ranges of robots. The high cost of robots has been a detrimental factor to the concerned market growth in the past.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is emergence of humanoid robots in education. Education supported with robots provides firsthand experience to the users to augment creativity and increase the ability to deal with challenging problems. The emergence of humanoid robots as not only a companion of the students in the schools but also a tool to learn simple to advanced level skills is anticipated to be a prominent challenge for the global reconfigurable educational robots market during the forecast period.

Key vendors

  • Cytron Technologies
  • LEGO
  • Makeblock
  • Modular Robotics
  • ROBOTICS
  • Wonder Workshop

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Pricing

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4zq8r7/global?w=5

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2018 PR Newswire