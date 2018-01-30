The head of the Chilean Economic Development Agency (Corfo), Eduardo Bitran said that Tesla may partner with local lithium manufacturer SQM in the construction of a factory. The Chilean government and SQM have recently settled a dispute that began in 2014.Tesla may be interested in building a lithium factory in Chile together with local manufacturer Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SQM. This was announced yesterday by the executive vice president of the Chilean Production Development Corporation (Corfo), Eduardo Bitran, in a few statements given to the Financial Times, some of which were also ...

