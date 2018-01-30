HAMMOND, LA--(Marketwired - January 30, 2018) - FPB Financial Corp. (OTCQB: FPBF), the holding for Florida Parishes Bank, announced financial results for the 2017 period ended December 31, 2017.

Balance Sheet and Capital

Total assets at December 31, 2017 increased 16% to $346.2 million when compared to December 31, 2016. The increase in total assets was primarily due to a 35% increase in net loans over the twelve month period to $217.0 million. Total Liabilities increased 13% over the period. Deposits were the primary component of these increases with total deposits of $290.6 million at December 31, 2017 of which $76.3 million were Non-Interest Bearing, which represents an increase of 13% from December 31, 2016.

Total loans increased to $221.3 million at December 31, 2017. Of that total $195.3 million, or 88.2%, were secured by real estate.

REAL ESTATE SECURED LOANS December 31, 2017 (In Thousands) % of Balances Portfolio 1-4 Family $ 78,296 35.38% Multi-Family 7,191 3.25% Land & Construction 43,320 19.57% Commercial Real Estate Non-Owner Occupied 31,711 14.33% Owner Occupied 34,766 15.71% ------------- ------------ TOTAL REAL ESTATE $ 195,284 88.23% NON - REAL ESTATE SECURED LOANS Commercial & Industrial $ 19,597 8.85% Consumer 7,369 3.33% ------------- ------------ TOTAL COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL & CONSUMER $ 26,966 12.18% ------------- ------------ Less unearned income on loans (923) (0.42%) ------------- ------------ TOTAL LOANS $ 221,327 100.00% ============= ============

CONSOLIDATED LOAN AND DEPOSIT BALANCES BY MARKET December 31, 2017 (In Thousands) Market Deposit Loan Balances Balances Tangipahoa Parish (4 offices) $ 223,246 $ 102,740 St. Tammany Parish (2 offices) 34,725 69,013 Jefferson Parish (1 office) 32,592 46,060 Other 0 3,564 ------------- ------------- Total $ 290,563 $ 221,377 ============= =============

Total Common Stockholders' Equity increased by a net of $11.0 million, or 35% to $42.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. This was primarily due to the sale of 594,806 shares of common stock in a private placement during the first and second quarters of 2017. The common shares were sold at a per share price of $16.75 producing gross proceeds of $10.0 million. A total of 198,275 warrants shares were authorized in connection with the 2017 private placement sale of common shares, the warrants which are convertible into common shares were authorized at a conversion price of $16.75 per share. The warrant holders have until March 31, 2019 to exercise and convert their warrants into common shares of the company. The net proceeds from this common stock issue will be used to fund business development and growth opportunities primarily in both the New Orleans and Hammond, LA Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA's) through our subsidiary, Florida Parishes Bank and for other general corporate purposes at the Company level.

Capital Surplus increased by $9.9 million to $22.1 million at December 31, 2017 when compared to December 31, 2016. Retained Earnings increased by $719,000 to $20.0 million for the twelve month period. Other Comprehensive Income increased by $343,000, or 95% from December 31, 2016 to December 31, 2017. Book value per common share increased to $15.56 as total common shares of 2,706,732 were outstanding at December 31, 2017 (this common share total does not include 198,275 of authorized warrants). In the 2017 fourth quarter, a total of 49,500 restricted common shares were awarded to officers and executive officers of Florida Parishes Bank and FPB Financial Corp. These recently awarded shares are scheduled to be fully vested on or before the fourth quarter of 2032. As of the 2017 year-end, 51,383 shares of the 2,706,732 common shares outstanding are restricted common shares that represent stock awards to officers of the Bank and Company which are not vested as of December 31, 2017.

At the subsidiary bank level, Tier 1 Capital increased to $ 33.0 million at December 31, 2017.

Earnings

Net Income in the 2017 fourth quarter decreased 70% to $167,000 ($0.06 per fully diluted common share) as compared to the 2016 fourth quarter net income of $560,000 ($0.27 per fully diluted common share). For the year ending December 31, 2017 net income decreased 52% to $1.3 million ($0.51 per fully diluted common share) as compared to the 2016 period net income of $2.6 million ($1.36 per fully diluted common share). The decline in net income in both the 2017 fourth quarter and for the 2017 year was primarily attributed to increases in Non-Interest expense, Provisions for Loan Losses and Income Tax expense. Compensation, Occupancy and Other expenses increased in both periods primarily due to the March 2017 opening of our full service banking center in Metairie, LA. Provisions for Loan Losses increased primarily due to an increase in total loans outstanding of $59.3 million, or 35%, in the 12 month period ending December 31, 2017 and by $19.3 million, or 9.4%, in the 2017 fourth quarter. Income tax expense increased in the 2017 fourth quarter by $278,000, or 136%, primarily due to the December 2017 change in Federal taxation requirements in relation to the company's deferred tax assets (DTAs).

Revenue (defined as Net-Interest income and Total Non-Interest income) in the 2017 fourth quarter increased to $4.3 million, or 17.1% when compared to the 2016 period. Pre-Provision for loan losses, Pre-Income tax expense - net income in the 3 month period ending December 31, 2017 increased to $1.0 million, or 21.7% when compared to the 2016 period. The Company's Net-Interest Margin declined in the 2017 fourth quarter to 4.31% from 4.39% in the 2016 period.

CONSOLIDATED RATE & YIELD For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017 2017 2016 Average Average Yield/ Yield/ Rate Rate Average Balance Interest Interest-Earning Assets Loans Receivable $ 190,370 $ 12,240 6.43% 6.86% Mortgage-Backed 18,137 337 1.86% 1.78% Securities Investment Securities 51,937 1,042 2.01% 2.07% AFS Investment Securities 3,784 106 2.80% 3.29% HTM Trading Assets 127 - 0.00% 0.00% State & Municipal 14,374 322 2.24% 2.63% Securities Federal Home Loan Bank 605 7 1.16% 0.87% Stock First National Bankers 300 3 1.00% 1.00% Bank Stock Interest-earning 18,815 159 0.85% 0.37% deposits ------------ ------------ ----------- ----------- Total Interest-Earning 298,449 14,216 4.76% 5.13% Assets ----------- ----------- Non-Interest Earning 29,373 Assets Less Allowance for Loan 3,805 Loss ------------ Total Assets $ 324,017 ------------ Interest-Bearing Liabilities Deposits $ 204,297 $ 1,265 0.62% 0.54% FHLB Advances 4,327 76 1.76% 1.30% Fed Funds Purchased 250 - 0.00% 0.00% Preferred Statutory 3,093 135 4.36% 3.85% Trust ------------ ------------ ----------- ----------- Total Interest-Bearing 211,967 1,476 0.70% 0.64% Liabilities ------------ ------------ ----------- ----------- Non-Interest Bearing 72,441 Liabilities ------------ Total Liabilities 284,408 Stockholders' Equity 39,609 ------------ Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 324,017 ============ Net Interest-Earning 86,482 Assets $ ============ Net Interest Income; Average Interest Rate Spread $ 12,740 4.07% 4.49% ============ =========== =========== Net Interest Margin 4.27% 4.67% =========== =========== Average Interest-Earning Assets to Average Interest- Bearing Liabilities 140.80% ============

CONSOLIDATED RATE & YIELD For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 2017 2016 Average Average Average Yield/ Yield/ Balance Interest Rate Rate Interest-Earning Assets: Loans Receivable $ 213,177 $ 3,377 6.28% 6.71% Mortgage-Backed 16,911 77 1.81% 1.42% Securities Investment Securities 56,249 257 1.81% 2.01% AFS Investment Securities 5,075 38 2.97% 2.45% HTM Trading Assets 126 - 0.00% 0.00% State & Municipal 14,245 80 2.23% 2.43% Securities Federal Home Loan Bank 278 - 0.00% 0.99% Stock First National Bankers 300 - 0.00% 0.00% Bank Stock Interest-earning 10,967 19 0.69% 0.38% deposits ------------ ------------ ----------- ----------- Total Interest-Earning 317,328 3,848 4.81% 4.85% Assets ------------ ------------ ----------- ----------- Non-Interest Earning 29,397 Assets Less Allowance for Loan 4,385 Loss ------------ Total Assets $ 342,340 ============ Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Deposits $ 215,183 $ 351 0.65% 0.54% FHLB Advances 2,800 17 2.41% 1.45% Fed Funds Purchased 998 - 0.00% 0.00% Preferred Statutory 3,093 35 4.49% 3.99% Trust ------------ ------------ ----------- ----------- Total Interest-Bearing 222,074 403 0.72% 0.63% Liabilities ------------ ------------ ----------- ----------- Non-Interest Bearing 77,882 Liabilities ------------ Total Liabilities 299,956 Stockholders' Equity 42,384 ------------ Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 342,340 ============ Net Interest-Earning 95,254 Assets $ ============ Net Interest Income; Average Interest Rate Spread $ 3,445 4.09% 4.22% ============ =========== =========== Net Interest Margin 4.31% 4.39% =========== =========== Average Interest-Earning Assets to Average Interest- Bearing Liabilities 142.89% ============

Items affecting and contributing to the Company's 2017 fourth quarter change in net income when compared to the 2016 quarterly period:

Net Interest Income increased to $3.4 million from $2.8 million in 2016, or 23.0%

Total non-interest expenses increased to $3.3 million in 2017 from $2.8 million in 2016, or 15.7%

Compensation and employee benefits increased to $1.9 million from $1.7 million in 2016, or 10.5%

Provisions for Loan Losses increased to $400,000, or 433.0%

Other items and per share data of note this Year-To-Date (YTD) as of December 31, 2017, compared to the twelve month period ending December 31, 2016

Total Revenue (Net interest income and Non-interest income) increased to $16.4 million or 14.0%

Net Interest income increased to $12.7 million or 17.2%

Total Common Stockholders' Equity increased to $42.1 million, or 35.3%

Cash Dividends paid to common shareholders total $499,000 in 2017 and $365,000 in 2016

Book Value per common share increased by 3.1% to $15.56

Net Loans increased to $217.0 million or 35.1%

Allowance for Loan Losses increased to $4.4 million, or 31.0%

Non-Interest Bearing Deposits increased by 13.0% to $76.3 million

Non-Maturity deposits increased by 18.1% to $241.5 million

Total Assets increased by 15.6% to $346.2 million

FHLB advances decreased by 17.8% to $8.8 million

Asset Quality

Total non-performing assets (NPA's) at December 31, 2017 increased by $1.0 million, or 45% to $3.1 million when compared to December 31, 2016 and represents 1.4% of gross loans. NPA's at September 30, 2017 totaled $3.4 million. The increase during the 12 month period ending December 31, 2017 in NPA's were attributed to an increase of $148,000 in loans on nonaccrual, to $1.8 million; an increase of $814,000 in Other Real Estate Owned (OREO), to $1.3 million and a $20,000 increase in loans 90-days past due and accruing, to $20,000. The decrease in NPA's during the 3 month period ending December 31, 2017 were attributed to a decrease of $320,000 in non-accrual loans, an increase of $158,000 in OREO and a $121,000 decrease in loans 90-days past due and accruing. The Company's allowance for loan losses (ALLL) increased by 31% to $4.4 million at December 31, 2017 when compared to December 30, 2016. The $4.4 million in the ALLL represents 2.1% of average net loans in the 2017 fourth quarter period and 139% of NPA's on December 31, 2017. At September 30, 2017 the Company's ALLL totaled $4.3 million or 2.2% of 2017 third quarter average net loans and 124% of NPA's at period end.

Net loan charge-offs for the 2017 fourth quarter totaled $292,000 (0.55% of average net loans) up from $156,000 (0.40%) of net loan charge-offs in the 2016 fourth quarter. Net loan charge-offs were $70,000 (0.14%) in the 2017 third quarter. Troubled Debt Restructured (TDR's) cumulative total through December 31, 2017 was $2.9 million, of which $471,000 are on nonaccrual. Total TDR's on December 31, 2016 and September 30, 2017 were $3.4 million and $3.2 million respectively.

FPB Financial Corp. is headquartered in Hammond, LA and is the parent company of Florida Parishes Bank. The Company's common stock is traded under the "FPBF" symbol.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the financial condition, results of operations and earnings outlook for FPB Financial Corp. and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, the cost of funds, changes in credit quality, interest rate risks associated with the Company's business and operations and the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses. Other factors include changes in our loan portfolio, changes in competition, fiscal and monetary policies and legislation and regulatory changes. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

FPB Financial Corp. Selected Balances Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, ----------------------- 2017 2016 % 2017 % (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Change (Unaudited) Change Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity $ 42,111,968 $ 31,122,382 35 $ 42,325,625 (1) Total Assets 346,174,764 299,319,113 16 337,925,939 2 Net Loans 217,000,626 160,595,181 35 200,004,420 8 Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 76,322,570 67,565,911 13 75,276,323 1 Non-Maturity Deposits (included in Interest and non-interest bearing Deposits) 241,536,253 204,402,513 18 242,251,184 (0) Brokered Deposits (included in Interest- Bearing deposits 4,380,507 5,400,997 (19) 4,022,470 9 FHLB Advances 8,800,000 10,700,000 (18) 2,000,000 340 Foreclosed Assets 943,500 129,470 629 786,120 20 Non-Performing Assets (includes Foreclosed Assets and Other Real Estate Owned) 3,147,007 2,165,737 45 3,430,584 (8) Allowance for Loan Losses 4,376,126 3,340,404 31 4,267,899 3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended ----------------------------------------------------------- Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Mortgage Loans $ 2,895,980 $ 2,768,117 $ 2,261,610 $10,412,504 $ 8,685,243 Commercial Loans 283,229 281,084 227,207 1,031,324 882,296 Consumer Loans 195,689 191,637 210,909 786,149 837,454 Investment Securities and Deposits 473,403 523,803 386,490 1,986,301 1,545,525 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME 3,848,301 3,764,641 3,086,216 14,216,278 11,950,518 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 351,280 351,440 233,810 1,265,149 841,752 Subordinated debentures/trus t Preferred 34,892 34,909 30,935 135,098 119,038 securities Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 17,172 13,008 26,525 75,841 118,549 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- TOTAL INTEREST 403,345 399,357 291,270 1,476,088 1,079,339 EXPENSE ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- NET INTEREST 3,444,956 3,365,284 2,794,946 12,740,190 10,871,179 INCOME Provisions for 400,000 612,000 75,000 1,522,000 216,000 loan losses ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 3,044,956 2,753,284 2,719,946 11,218,190 10,655,179 =========== =========== =========== =========== =========== NON-INTEREST INCOME Mortgage Banking 225,776 410,517 333,145 1,239,980 1,296,793 Fees Service Charges 251,248 236,450 203,132 916,487 855,350 on Deposits Interchange Fees 188,701 181,428 179,132 733,596 654,499 Gain on Bank Owned Life Insurance 47,318 48,265 46,576 184,876 139,966 Loan Fees and 37,958 53,424 41,697 168,956 203,920 Charges Gain/(Loss) on (46) (211) 16,921 (8,646) (4,992) Trading Accounts Gain/(Loss) on Sale of Investments and Foreclosed (51,169) 24,327 (2,422) (30,717) 165,846 Assets Other 156,060 192,059 59,201 489,360 236,449 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- TOTAL NON- 855,846 1,146,259 877,382 3,693,892 3,547,831 INTEREST INCOME NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and Employee Benefits 1,877,674 1,811,219 1,698,472 7,499,832 6,174,112 Occupancy, local and state taxes and Equipment 379,369 413,537 336,536 1,608,216 1,352,807 Technology and Information Processing 275,370 268,269 247,666 1,024,949 940,287 Professional 83,401 127,491 76,560 388,942 354,135 Fees Regulatory Fees 105,830 106,312 52,844 346,672 208,639 Other 529,866 451,581 397,971 1,893,017 1,398,995 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- TOTAL NON- 3,251,510 3,178,409 2,810,049 12,761,627 10,428,975 INTEREST EXPENSE ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- INCOME BEFORE 649,293 721,134 787,279 2,150,455 3,774,035 INCOME TAXES Income Tax 481,802 204,114 227,211 872,072 1,132,206 Expense ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- NET INCOME $ 167,490 $ 517,020 $ 560,068 $ 1,278,383 $ 2,641,829 =========== =========== =========== =========== ===========

PER COMMON SHARE DATA --------------------- Net Earnings $ 0.06 $ 0.19 $ 0.27 $ 0.51 $ 1.36 Diluted Net Earnings $ 0.06 $ 0.19 $ 0.27 $ 0.51 $ 1.36 Revenue (Net Interest Income and Non-Interest Income $ 1.62 $ 1.70 $ 1.79 $ 6.58 $ 7.44 Dividends Paid $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Book Value (Period 15.56 15.93 15.09 15.56 15.09 End) $ $ $ $ $ Book Value Adjusted Net of Other Comprehensive Income (Period Ended) $ 15.56 $ 15.84 $ 15.27 $ 15.56 $ 15.27 RATIOS --------------------- ROA (Annualized Net Income to Average Period 0.19% 0.61% 0.80% 0.39% 1.02% Assets) ROE (Annualized Net Income to Average Period Total Stockholders' Equity) 1.57% 4.86% 7.06% 3.23% 9.07% Net Interest Margin (Average for the Period) 4.31% 4.34% 4.39% 4.27% 4.67% Non-Interest expense less Non- Interest Income to Average Period Total Assets 2.78% 2.41% 2.75% 2.80% 2.66% (Annualized) Efficiency Ratio for 75.60% 70.45% 76.52% 77.65% 72.33% the Period Net Loan Charge-Offs 291,774 69,856 156,138 486,278 116,546 (Recoveries) for the Period to Average $ $ $ $ $ Period Net Loans 0.55% 0.14% 0.40% 0.26% 0.08% (Annualized) TDR's at Period End $2,931,589 $3,175,034 $3,440,321 $2,931,589 $3,440,321 to Average Period Net 1.40% 1.61% 2.19% 1.57% 2.32% Loans Non-Performing Assets 3,147,007 3,430,584 2,165,737 3,147,007 2,165,737 at Period End $ $ $ $ $ to Average Period 0.92% 1.03% 0.77% 0.97% 0.84% Assets Allowance for Loan Losses at Period End $4,376,126 $4,267,899 $3,340,404 $4,376,126 $3,340,404 to Average Period Net 2.10% 2.17% 2.13% 2.34% 2.26% Loans to Non-Performing Assets at Period End 139.06% 124.41% 154.24% 139.06% 154.24%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CONDITION Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, 2017 2016 % 2017 % (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Change (Unaudited) Change ASSETS ----------------------- Cash and Cash Equivalents (including Interest and Non- Interest Earning Deposits) $ 11,831,667 $ 34,265,949 (65) $ 25,144,154 (53) Securities - Held to 5,405,894 2,922,473 85 3,405,644 59 Maturity Securities - Available 89,217,057 80,714,624 11 86,789,197 3 for Sale Trading Securities 125,179 133,824 (6) 125,225 (0) Bank Owned Life 7,104,450 6,419,574 11 7,057,131 1 Insurance Net Loans 217,000,626 160,595,181 35 200,326,778 8 Accrued Interest 1,362,179 1,141,310 19 1,203,375 13 Receivable Premises and Equipment, 11,472,614 11,616,056 (1) 11,553,154 (1) Net Foreclosed Assets 943,500 129,470 629 785,170 20 Deferred Tax Assets 436,753 397,761 10 87,246 401 Other Assets 1,274,844 982,891 30 1,448,865 (12) ------------ ------------ ------ ------------ ------ TOTAL ASSETS $346,174,764 $299,319,113 16 $337,925,939 2 ============ ============ ====== ============ ====== LIABILITIES ----------------------- Deposits $290,562,949 $253,398,720 15 $289,418,157 0 Federal Home Loan Bank 8,800,000 10,700,000 (18) 2,000,000 340 Advances Subordinated debentures/trust Preferred securities 3,093,000 3,093,000 0 3,093,000 0 Other Liabilities 1,606,846 1,005,011 60 1,089,157 48 ------ ------ TOTAL LIABILITIES $304,062,796 $268,196,731 13 $295,600,314 3 ============ ============ ====== ============ ====== STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY ----------------------- Common Stock $ 14,192 $ 12,872 10 $ 14,192 0 Capital Surplus 22,075,469 12,149,513 82 22,069,909 0 Retained Earnings 20,042,572 19,319,861 4 20,004,420 0 Other Comprehensive (20,264) (359,864) 95 237,104 (107) Income (Loss) ------------ ------------ ------ ------------ ------ Total Stockholders' 42,111,968 31,122,382 35 42,325,625 (1) Equity ------------ ------------ ------ ------------ ------ TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $346,174,764 $299,319,113 16% $337,925,939 2% ============ ============ ====== ============ ======

Fritz W. Anderson II, CEO and Chairman of the Board, announced today that, "On January 11, 2018, the Board of Directors of FPB Financial Corp. declared a cash dividend on the common stock of the company. The dividend rate of $0.06 per share will be paid on March 26, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 12, 2018."

