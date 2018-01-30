Auction of Treasury bonds RIKB 22 1026 Additional Issuance As stated in paragraph 5 of Terms of Invitation to Tender for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 26 January, at the price of accepted bids. This time Primary Dealers did not exercise their right to purchase in RIKB 22 1026.



Total outstanding nominal value of RIKB 22 1026 after the auction is now 70,453,000,000. Settlement date is 31 January 2018.