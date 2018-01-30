Company announcement Announcement No. 8/2018 30 January 2018









Major shareholder announcement - Danske Bank A/S



In accordance with section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, we disclose that at 29 January 2018, Danske Bank holds, through direct and indirect holdings, 46,909,706 shares in Danske Bank A/S, corresponding to 5.01% of the total number of shares in Danske Bank A/S.



The holding of own shares is attributable mainly to the DKK 10 billion share buy-back programme launched by Danske Bank on 2 February 2017. Described in detail in company announcement No. 8 of 2 February 2017, the programme will be completed by 2 February 2018.



The Board of Directors expects a proposal for the cancellation of the shares acquired under the share buy-back programme to be made at the annual general meeting to be held in 2018.







