The global network management system (NMS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% from 2018-2022, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global network management system market segmentation by application and geography

Technavio's report on the global network management market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by application, including NMS for enterprises, NMS for mobile operators, NMS for ISPs. In 2017, NMS for enterprises segment dominated the market, accounting for a share of more than 36%.

Based on geography, the global network management system market has been segmented into APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. As of 2017, around 40% of the market share came from the Americas. It was followed by EMEA and APAC, with market shares of around 35% and approximately 25% respectively.

"The global NMS market by geography has been derived from sales of both hardware and software on the server. The global NMS market is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to the growing data traffic in enterprises, improving internet infrastructure, increasing use of internet in developing countries such as China, India, and Japan, and rise in penetration of internet of things," says a senior analyst at Technavio formachine to machine (m2m) and connected devices research.

Some of the vendors in the global network management system market are:

Cisco Systems

Dell

HPE

Huawei Technologies

The global IT service market is the parent market for the global network management system (NMS) market. The global network management system market contributed to around 2% of the parent market. The global network management system market is anticipated to project an incremental growth of around USD 2 billion during the forecast period.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Growing data traffic in enterprises

Need for secure and reliable technology

Market challenges:

Complex installation process

Vendors' dependence on component providers

Market trends:

Transition toward 5G

Launch of high secure NMS

