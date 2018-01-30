Global Potassium Permanganate Market 2018-2022 with Carus, Groupstars Chemical, In-Situ Oxidative Technologies, Jialingchemical, Libox Chem & Organic Industries Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global potassium permanganate market to grow at a CAGR of 3.11% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Potassium Permanganate Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growth in the pharmaceutical industry. Potassium permanganate is used in pharmaceuticals extensively, due to its oxidation and antiseptic properties. It is used in treating diseases such as skin diseases, fungal infection, healing wounds, and hair dye allergies.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand from textiles. Potassium permanganate is extensively used in the textiles industry as a bleaching agent. It is used in the bleaching process of polyester fabrics, cotton fabrics, and jeans. It is used to provide denim effects in the fabric. Also, it is preferred in the textiles industry due to its powerful oxidation property. Potassium permanganate is considered economical when compared to conventional bleaching agents. In addition, potassium permanganate does not affect the dye uptake values adversely like other conventional bleaching agents.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is restriction on the use of potassium permanganate in certain countries. In the US, the use of potassium permanganate is regulated by several agencies as it is used in the extraction of cocaine from coca leaves. Due to these factors, the sale of large volumes of potassium permanganate is restricted.



