Global Potassium Permanganate Market 2018-2022 with Carus, Groupstars Chemical, In-Situ Oxidative Technologies, Jialingchemical, Libox Chem & Organic Industries Dominating

The "Global Potassium Permanganate Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global potassium permanganate market to grow at a CAGR of 3.11% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Potassium Permanganate Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growth in the pharmaceutical industry. Potassium permanganate is used in pharmaceuticals extensively, due to its oxidation and antiseptic properties. It is used in treating diseases such as skin diseases, fungal infection, healing wounds, and hair dye allergies.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand from textiles. Potassium permanganate is extensively used in the textiles industry as a bleaching agent. It is used in the bleaching process of polyester fabrics, cotton fabrics, and jeans. It is used to provide denim effects in the fabric. Also, it is preferred in the textiles industry due to its powerful oxidation property. Potassium permanganate is considered economical when compared to conventional bleaching agents. In addition, potassium permanganate does not affect the dye uptake values adversely like other conventional bleaching agents.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is restriction on the use of potassium permanganate in certain countries. In the US, the use of potassium permanganate is regulated by several agencies as it is used in the extraction of cocaine from coca leaves. Due to these factors, the sale of large volumes of potassium permanganate is restricted.
Key vendors
- Carus Group
- Groupstars Chemical (Yunnan) China
- In-Situ Oxidative Technologies
- Jialingchemical
- Libox Chem (India)
- Organic Industries
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Industrial and pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Rise in the adoption of aquaculture
- Growth in the pharmaceutical industry
- Growing demand from food industry
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
