TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/18 -- DOJA Cannabis Company Limited has announced a name change to Hiku Brands Comapny Ltd. Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

DOJA Cannabis Company Limited a annonce un changement de nom a Hiku Brands Company Ltd. Les actions commenceront a etre negociees sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole le Mercredi 31 janvier 2018.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Effective Date/Date effective: Le 31 janvier/January 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- New Symbol/Nouveau symbole: HIKU ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- New CUSIP/Nouveau CUSIP: 43130F 10 9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN/Nouveau ISIN: CA 43130F 10 9 9 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

