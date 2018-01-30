As from January 31, 2018, subscription rights issued by Jays Group AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until February 13, 2018.



Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: JAYS TR ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010831024 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 149975 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------------- -----------------------------------------------------



As from January 31, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by Jays Group AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: JAYS BTA ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010831032 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 149976 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE -----------------------------------------------------



