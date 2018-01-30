Global Polyethylene Wax Market 2018-2022: Increased Demand for Polyethylene Wax to Pprocess Polyvinyl Chloride

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Polyethylene Wax Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polyethylene wax market to grow at a CAGR of 4.70% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Polyethylene Wax Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing demand for oxidized polyethylene wax. In terms of product type, the global polyethylene wax market is segmented as high-density polyethylene wax, low-density polyethylene wax, oxidized polyethylene wax, acid-modified polyethylene wax, and low-density cracked polyethylene wax.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased demand for polyethylene wax to process polyvinyl chloride. Polyethylene wax is widely used as a lubricant in the polyvinyl chloride processing industry. It prevents PVC from sticking to the hot surfaces of certain machinery and equipment while processing. It helps in enhancing the material properties of PVC pipes, containers, and other substances. PVC occurs both in rigid and flexible form. The rigid form of plastic is majorly used in the building and construction industry for manufacturing pipers. The flexible form of plastic is widely used in the production of products like business cards, bottles, plastic containers, and many more.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is availability of substitutes. Waxes are generally of two types - natural wax and synthetic wax. The global polyethylene wax falls under the fully synthetic wax category known as polyolefins. FT wax, which also falls under the synthetic wax category is one of the major substitutes for the global polyethylene wax market.

Key vendors

BASF

Clariant

Eastman Chemicals

Innospec

Mitsui Chemicals

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 09: Customer Landscape



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



