The latest market research report by Technavio on the global playout automation market predicts a CAGR of close to 16% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global playout automation market by genre (sports, news, entertainment, cartoon and learning, and lifestyle and knowledge), by end-user (international broadcasters and national broadcasters), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global playout automation market, according to Technavio media and entertainment researchers:

Low capital expenses: a major market driver

High popularity of cloud-based OTT channel: a key market trend

The Americas dominated the global playout automation market with close to 56% share in 2017

Evertz Microsystems, Grass Valley, Harmonic, and Snell Advanced Media are some of the players in the market

Low capital expense is one of the major factors driving the global playout automation market. The demand for accurate and high-quality content has been substantially high in last five years. This is because of the increasing number of channels, fragmentation of content, and rising variation of language. Video operators continuously concentrate on finding new ways of launching new channels and delivering programs with few resources. With the increasing competition among vendors and low-profit margin, CiaB allows broadcasters to use existing IT-based platform for playout automation that further reduces the capital expense.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on gaming, "Using playout automation devices can save broadcasters high capital expenditure and operational costs. Thus, broadcasters are not required to incur additional costs to purchase individual devices to prepare the playout chain. Consequently, playout automation increases operational efficiency and lowers the cost of a broadcasting system by integrating playout and master controls into a single IT-based platform."

Americas: largest playout automation market

In 2017, the Americas earned revenue of USD 618.03 million, accounting for a market share of close to 56%. The market share contributed by the Americas is expected to increase during the forecast period. The presence of numerous broadcasters in this region is one of the major factors contributing to its market growth. The US is a major revenue generator in the Americas and in the global market. The Americas was followed by EMEA and APAC that contributed to a market share of 23.52% and 20.80% respectively.

High popularity of cloud-based OTT channel: a key market trend

With the increasing connectivity and increasing broadband speed, the OTT service market is growing at a fast pace. Players such as Netflix, Hulu, and Sling TV have experienced exponential growth in their viewer base. Netflix had about 75 million subscribers by the end of Q4 2015 that increased to approximately 109.25 million by the end of Q3 2017. The global expansion of these players explains the need for playout automation. Playout automation provides a platform to expand over-the-top (OTT) services across regions by reducing the capital expense involved in traditional playout. Thus, the demand for playout automation is expected to grow during the forecast period with increasing popularity of cloud-based OTT service.

