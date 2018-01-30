The Chinese power and fibre optic cable maker and EPC contractor has unveiled a 100 MW solar power plant installed atop a fishpond.Without taking up precious land, China's Hengtong Optic-Electric has developed two projects in one: a 100 MW solar PV plant and a fish farm. The solar-acquaculture project was realized based on a 25-year concession agreement with a total investment of $120 million. Located in the Shandong province and spread over two square kilometers, the project was unveiled on December 8, 2017, featuring 348,480 solar panels, the supplier of which has not been revealed. Hengtong ...

