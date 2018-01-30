Wednesday's business agenda includes Janet Yellen's last Federal Reserve policy statement as chair, critical eurozone inflation numbers, UK consumer confidence and updates from SSE and Britvic. The US central bank is not expected to change rates on Wednesday, nor make any major change to its statement, with the market expecting three hikes this year. "At first blush, this is expected be one of the more uneventful FOMC meetings in some time," said RBC Capital Markets in its preview. "The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...